Leader Jangi responds to Governor’s stability statement on Al-Sulaymaniyah
2024-08-05T17:47:35+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, leader of the Kurdish opposition party People’s Front, addressed Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr’s claim that Al-Sulaymaniyah is the most stable region in Iraq and Kurdistan.

“The Governor’s office is safe and secure, thanks to robust security services,” Jangi assured at a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency.

He emphasized that “the situation in Al-Sulaymaniyah must end,” clarifying that “his remarks are not election propaganda or self-promotion.”

Abu Bakr had confirmed that “I say this with full responsibility that Al-Sulaymaniyah 's airport is dedicated solely to civilian use,” emphasizing that “the governorate is the safest and most peaceful in Iraq and Kurdistan.”

