Leader Barzani, Basra Governor emphasize need for coordination between Kurdistan and southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Masoud Barzani and the Governor of Basran Asaad Al-Eidani stressed the importance of coordinated efforts between Basra and the Kurdistan Region on Thursday.

Barzani met with Al-Eidani in Baghdad to discuss recent political developments and the situation in southern Iraqi governorates. The talks also covered the outcomes of Barzani’s visit to Baghdad.

The meeting highlighted the necessity of cooperation and joint work between the Kurdistan Region's governorates and Basra, as well as other Iraqi cities, particularly in relation to public projects and services.

Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday and has since met with top political leaders and government officials. During his visit, he remarked on the positive intentions he observed from political parties to resolve the longstanding disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.