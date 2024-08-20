Kurdish member slams Diyala Council's committee vote as law violation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Aws al-Mahdawi, a member of the Diyala Provincial Council from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), described the council session that voted on committee assignments as a "violation of the law" and a "destruction" of political agreements regarding Kurdish administrative positions.

Al-Mahdawi told Shafaq News Agency, "Recently, a seven-member committee was formed to amend the internal regulations and reduce the number of committees, of which I am a member. However, we have not yet presented any papers, signatures, or taken any action. Yet today, we were surprised by the presentation of the committee file and the vote on it, with important committees being monopolized while less important and ineffective ones were left."

He added, "The newly formed bloc is the one that monopolized the committees and marginalized the Kurds, despite the fact that they represent a crucial part of Diyala, comprising 25% of the governorate's population."

Al-Mahdawi emphasized that "what happened today represents the marginalization of the Kurds in Diyala and undermines all political agreements, especially since we did not receive our rightful share in both the legislative and executive branches." He noted that the council session involved several violations, and the PUK office will take a stance along with leaders and heads of the Diyala Council blocs in Baghdad.

The Diyala Provincial Council held a sessionon Tuesday, during which it voted to retain the heads of administrative units across the governorate until replacements are elected and also voted to select the heads of eight committees within the council.

On Sunday, the Diyala Provincial Council announced the formation of a new bloc named "Security and Stability of Diyala," composed of nine members, led by Rashad al-Tamimi of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, along with one member from his bloc and five other members from Al-Siyada, Al-Azm, State of Law, Badr, and Al-Asas coalitions.