Kurdish and Iraqi Presidents meet in Baghdad to discuss politics, economy, and security

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, and Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, met to discuss the latest political, security, and economic developments, both domestically and regionally.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency, the talks also touched on relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Iraqi President reaffirmed his support for establishing strong relations between the federal government and the KRG.

He further underscored “the importance of dialogue between the two sides, addressing points of disagreement in accordance with the law and the constitution, prioritizing the welfare of the citizens, and securing the salaries of the employees and retirees of the Kurdistan Region, just as their counterparts in other parts of Iraq.”

President Rashid further highlighted the importance of visits between the federal government and the KRG to reach mutual understandings, promote constructive and effective dialogue, settle outstanding issues, and ensure the interests of all citizens.

For his part, President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed that “finding a solution to the issue of regional employee salaries and ongoing understandings will contribute to strengthening relations between the federal government and the KRG, and will advance efforts to resolve other pending issues.”

He expressed his gratitude to the President Rashid for his attention, follow-up, and commitment to establishing a fruitful relationship between Baghdad and Erbil for the benefit of all of Iraq.

Notably, President Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for a two-day visit, where he held meetings with key officials such as Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Chief Justice of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court Jassim Mohammed, Haider al-Abadi, leader of the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr), and Muthanna Al-Samarrai, head of the Al-Azm Coalition. He also participated in the State Administration Coalition (SAC) meeting.