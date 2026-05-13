Kurdish Deputy PM Talabani: Iraq must turn ‘security burdens’ into ‘strategic assets’

Shafaq News- Washington

Kurdistan Region Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani on Wednesday noted that Iraq’s next government is likely to adopt a more “independent” approach to decision-making, arguing that a policy of “balance” will shape the country’s upcoming political phase.

Speaking at the “Iraq Dialogue Day” forum in Washington, Talabani added that Iraq has a rare opportunity to transform its geographic position from a “security burden” into a “strategic asset,” stressing that national interests are best served by maintaining strong relations with all parties without exception.

“Iraq is almost the only country where all global and regional powers seek to maintain good relations,” he remarked.

Former US ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski warned during the same event that Baghdad can no longer afford to postpone major decisions, pointing that hesitation could trigger “dramatic” reactions from Gulf States and the United States, ranging from sidelining Iraq to measures that could ultimately produce adverse consequences for Baghdad.

She described the main challenge facing Iraq’s next government as demonstrating readiness to integrate into the region’s evolving order, not only economically but also within a gradually forming regional security framework.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi has yet to finalize his cabinet lineup and continues to review candidates submitted by political blocs and parties.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.

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