Kirkuk's new governor promises peace and reconstruction in inaugural statement

Shafaq News/ Ribwar Taha, the newly appointed governor of Kirkuk, has announced the commencement of a new era in the Governorate.

In his inaugural address, Taha a leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), stressed his commitment to enhancing security, improving services, and upgrading infrastructure.

"We will address all sectors and activate Kirkuk's rich resources to improve the lives of our citizens," Taha stated.

Taha also highlighted his role in fostering political and social peace and promoting coexistence among Kirkuk's diverse communities. "I will be a governor for Kurds, Arabs, Turkmens, Christians, and all segments of society," he affirmed.

The appointment of Taha came after a decisive meeting in Baghdad on Saturday evening, which saw Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hafiz elected as Chairman of the Kirkuk Provincial Council alongside Taha as Governor.

The meeting, held at the Al-Rashid Hotel in the Green Zone, was attended by representatives from the PUK, Arab groups, and a Christian representative from the Kirkuk Provincial Council.

The selection process for Kirkuk's governor had been stalled for over eight months due to disagreements. The local council's first session took place on July 11 and remained unresolved, prompting intervention by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani.