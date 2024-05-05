Kirkuk residents upset by relocating housing loan office to another governorate

Shafaq News/ Residents of Kirkuk who applied for housing loans expressed outrage on Sunday after the local housing loan office abruptly shut down, with loan applications transferred to neighboring Saladin governorate.

The decision, attributed to Minister of Construction and Housing Benkin Rikani, has resulted inconvenience for applicants who have to travel tens of kilometers to complete some paperwork.

Abbas Badr, a loan applicant, told Shafaq News Agency that the Kirkuk office, located near the government complex, had been devoid of staff for several days. "Dozens of us have been visiting the office for updates on our applications, but there's no one there," he said.

After inquiries, applicants were informed the office had relocated. "We went to the new location, only to be told the office has moved to Saladin governorate. Now we have to travel over two hours to Tikrit just to follow up on our applications," said a frustrated Badr.

Another resident, Abdul Rahman Khalid Al-Bayati, echoed Badr's concerns. "We went to pay our monthly installments at the Kirkuk office, but were met with the shocking news that the borrowing service has been shut down and transferred to Saladin by a ministerial decree," he explained.

"This decision completely disregards the needs of Kirkuk residents. We shouldn't be forced to travel such long distances for basic services," Al-Bayati added.

An anonymous source familiar with the matter cited a "political and administrative struggle over the position of director" as the reason behind the decision. The source claimed Minister Rikani appointed a director for the Kirkuk office, but the decision faced opposition from those who desired the position to be filled by someone affiliated with a specific political party.

The Ministry of Construction and Housing has not yet issued an official statement regarding the closure of the Kirkuk office or the transfer of loan applications.