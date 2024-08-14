Kirkuk governor Rebwar Taha takes oath, ready to begin duties

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kirkuk Governorate head Rebwar Taha took the constitutional oath, preparing to assume his duties following President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid's approval of his appointment the previous day.

“Taha took the constitutional oath at the Kirkuk Court of Appeal,” Shafaq News Agency reported.

On August 10, the governor and head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council were elected in Baghdad. Rebwar Taha from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) was appointed governor, while Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez, representing the Arab community, was elected chairman of the 16-seat provincial council.

Before the meeting, the KDP, 3 Arab bloc members, and Turkmen Front announced their boycott, calling the session "illegal" and noting they had not been invited.

This election followed the Kirkuk Provincial Council's first meeting in seven months, delayed by ongoing political disputes.