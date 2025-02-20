Kirkuk farmers sue Army: Stop attacking farmers, fight ISIS instead

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi judiciary received a lawsuit against Army personnel who recently assaulted farmers in Kirkuk Province, northern Iraq.

Mohammed Amin, the representative of Kirkuk farmers explained that the legal action was not intended to punish the personnel. “I did not file the lawsuit to punish the soldiers, but to deter the mentality that assaults unarmed civilian citizens, including Kurds,” he said during a press conference."

"I want to prosecute those who issued the orders for the soldiers to carry out the assault," he added. "Instead of protecting the area from ISIS, they are attacking farmers."

On Monday, several farmers from Shanaga village and neighboring areas in the Al-Dibis district of Kirkuk province reported that, following a court decision to return Kurdish-owned lands, an army force prevented them from cultivating the lands and also assaulted their representative, Amin.

The action sparked widespread condemnation from both official and political entities, prompting the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to form a high-level investigative committee and dispatch the Deputy Minister of Justice to Kirkuk to review the incident and its repercussions.