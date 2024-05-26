Kirkuk Veterinary Hospital raises alert level following H5N1 outbreak in al-Sulaymaniya

Shafaq News / The Kirkuk Veterinary Hospital Administration announced, on Sunday, that it has raised the alert level following the outbreak of avian influenza (H5N1) in al-Sulaymaniya.

Sabah Nuri Hassan, the hospital administrator, told Shafaq News Agency, "Following the diagnosis of avian influenza in the Kurdistan Region, specifically in al-Sulaymaniya governorate, and after the visit of the committee headed by Dr. Thamer Al-Khafaji, Director General of the General Veterinary Department, the results confirmed the presence of avian influenza (H5N1)."

Hassan added that "the hospital administration has directed the formation of urgent veterinary teams in all divisions and veterinary clinics affiliated with our hospital to conduct intensive surveillance and monitor any cases in poultry farms, domestic chickens, and bird markets, and to prevent contact with any infected sites if found."

He noted that "our teams have conducted field inspections in the areas of Zardak, Haslow, and Yarwali, which were found to be free of epidemic diseases. The hospital teams also inspected poultry halls and fish ponds, taking necessary measures. Any suspected cases will be reported to the Kirkuk Veterinary Hospital."