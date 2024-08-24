Kirkuk Provincial Council discusses job application portal, forms committee to revise internal regulations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kirkuk Provincial Council voted to establish a committee to revise its internal regulations within 16 days. It also explored mechanisms to launch an online portal for applying to over 7,000 available government positions.

Council member Parwin Fateh told Shafaq News Agency that the committee will consist of seven members, including two Kurds, two Arabs, and a Christian member. “We have left seats for a Turkmen representative and a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to ensure balanced representation,” Fateh said, adding that the committee’s goal is to draft internal regulations within the 16-day timeframe.

The council also discussed the creation of an electronic link for submitting applications to the over 7,000 government jobs, which will be distributed across various government departments in Kirkuk rather than allocated to a specific office. The council’s final decision on this initiative is expected to ensure the fair distribution of positions among Kirkuk’s diverse communities in the next session.

Fateh also highlighted discussions regarding the plight of unpaid volunteer teachers in Kirkuk’s schools, who were excluded from employment after the Iraqi Council of Ministers’ 2022 decision to halt new hires. The council aims to address this issue by submitting the names of unpaid teachers and school guards to the Council of Ministers, seeking a resolution that includes their formal employment and ends their ongoing grievances.

Earlier today, Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez, Chairman of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, urged the Turkmen Front and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to end their boycott and propose candidates for vacant administrative roles.