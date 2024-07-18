Kurdish and Turkmen coalition seeks to form Kirkuk Government

Shafaq News/ Arshad Al-Salihi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, announced on Thursday that no special meeting of political blocs is scheduled for today to manage the coalition for Kirkuk governorate.

He affirmed that the new administration for Kirkuk could be formed by Turkmen, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and some Arab group members.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Salihi emphasized, "The formation of Kirkuk's administration is a crucial step. Political blocs must reach an agreement to establish a consensus government that includes all components of Kirkuk: Kurds, Turkmen, Arabs, and Christians."

Al-Salihi clarified, "There is no meeting between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the leaders of political blocs today. I attend the political leaders' meetings to discuss forming Kirkuk's administration. Al-Sudani is listening to everyone and working to establish an administration that is shared and rotated among its components."

He added, "The Turkmen have two seats and are in agreement with the KDP, which also has two seats, making a total of four. Reaching an agreement with five Arab bloc members would give us the right to form Kirkuk's administration, as the total number of members would become nine, constituting a majority."

Al-Salihi concluded by stating, "The Turkmen support rotating the governor's position, and reaching an agreement with various parties will facilitate the formation of Kirkuk's administration."

Moreover, Ali Hamadi, the technical assistant to the Kirkuk Governor and the designated manager of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, emphasized the need for all council members and winning blocs to reach an agreement on forming the local government within 30 days, warning that failing to do so could lead to legal complications.

Last Thursday, the Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first regular session to select a new governor and council head, led by Hamadi amid tight security. However, the session was adjourned by the council's senior member, Rakan Saeed Al-Jubouri, pending political agreements on the local administration's formation.

Kirkuk held its first elections since 2005 on December 18, 2023.

The Kurds secured eight seats; five for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), two for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and one for the Babylon quota.

The Arabs won six seats across various alliances, and the United Iraqi Turkmen Front secured two seats.

The equal distribution of seats among Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen (8-8) has complicated the formation of the local government, necessitating this urgent meeting.