Kataib Hezbollah: US conducted Babil attack from Ali Al-Salem Base in Kuwait

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi armed group Kataib Hezbollah alleged that US drones launched an airstrike from the Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, targeting a group of experts working on drone technology in northern Babil governorate.

The strike reportedly resulted in the deaths of four members of al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

According to the group's statement, the US attack aimed at experts developing reconnaissance drones intended to monitor the borders of Karbala and its surrounding areas to assist Iraqi security forces in protecting visitors during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The statement accused US forces of a "treacherous" assault and warned the Kuwaiti authorities against allowing their territory to be used for what it described as American "criminal actions" against Iraq.

Kataib Hezbollah also called on the Iraqi government to take decisive action to end the presence of US and Global Coalition forces and urged parliament members to adopt a clear stance towards expelling American troops from Iraq.

The Al-Jazira Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) accused the US of conducting the strike, resulting in the deaths of four PMF fighters, including commander "Abu Hassan".

The Operations Command stated that "at 10:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, a headquarters belonging to the 47th Brigade of the Al-Jazira Operations Command in the PMF was targeted by three drone strikes by American aircraft in the Al-Sa'idat area of Jurf al-Nasr in Babil governorate."

"The strikes resulted in the deaths of four members of the 47th Brigade: Commander Ahmed Najm Abdul Zahra (Abu Hassan), Hussein Karim Kazem Al-Daraji, Haider Hassan Hussein Al-Saadi, and Ali Sadiq Imran Al-Moussawi," according to the statement.

The statement further alleged that "the American forces remain adamant in their hostile approach towards the PMF members, targeting a group of technical mujahideen while performing their national and moral duty of protecting the land of Hussein and securing the pilgrims of his Arbaeen."