Kata’ib Hezbollah denies Iranian use of Iraq for retaliation against Israel

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kata’ib Hezbollah dismissed claims that Iran plans to use Iraqi territory for an impending response against Israel, emphasizing that "any retaliation for Israeli attacks on any front would come directly from that specific front, without involving other allied factions."

Kata’ib Hezbollah described the reports of weapon transfers or Iranian preparations for an operation from Iraq as "misleading information" intended to manipulate American and Western perspectives. These rumors, according to the brigades, "aim to solicit additional support for Israeli policies and serve as a shield for Israel’s leadership."

It clarified that "they have not been asked to support any recent Iranian retaliation efforts," warning that if Iraq were targeted, they would "respond firmly, with established criteria for any defensive action."

Notably, Kata'ib Hezbollah is part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), which is an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups such as Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada. All of which are designated by Washington as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

The expected Iranian retaliation comes after the Israeli military confirmed it had targeted military sites in Iran on Oct. 26, in retaliation for Iranian missile strikes against Israel on October 1. Iran characterized its missile attack as a response to the killing of its backed leaders and a member of the Revolutionary Guard.