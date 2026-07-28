KDP ends Kirkuk Council boycott after political appeals

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced on Tuesday that it will end its boycott of Kirkuk's 16-member Provincial Council, restoring its two-member bloc to the chamber after months of absence.

Hassan Majid, head of the KDP's bloc in the council, said the party leadership approved the move in response to repeated appeals from other political blocs, describing the decision as a step toward strengthening institutional work and contributing to discussions on key administrative and service issues affecting the province.

“Our return would activate the council's role during the next phase,” he added.

The KDP suspended its participation after rejecting the formation of Kirkuk's local government during a meeting held at Baghdad's Al-Rasheed Hotel in August 2024. At the time, the party described the process as unconstitutional and lacking legal legitimacy.

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