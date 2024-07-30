Arab bloc nominates Rakan al-Jubouri for Kirkuk governor

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Arab bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council announced Rakan al-Jubouri as its candidate for governor and is awaiting approval from other blocs to finalize the agreement.

"We have one candidate: the eldest member of the Council and acting governor, Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri." Kirkuk Council member Raad Saleh told Shafaq News Agency.

"The Arab group – which has six seats - is working with other blocs to reach a consensus on forming the Kirkuk Governorate Administration and Provincial Council, including choosing a governor since it is a key electoral entitlement."

Saleh stressed the "strong stance" in negotiations with the Kurds. "Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's negotiations are crucial for bridging views. However, the Kurds, represented by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), are also vying for the governor position."

"The Arab bloc is unified and collaborating with our Turkmen allies and other blocs to form an inclusive government where no one is marginalized," he affirmed.

It is noteworthy that the Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first session on July 11, chaired by Al-Jubouri, who returned to the Council as the eldest member after being retired as governor. Despite 16 members attending, including five from the PUK, two from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), six from the Arab Bloc, two from the Turkmen Front, and one Christian member, no resolutions were made.