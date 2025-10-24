Judicial review sought over Kirkuk voter list ahead of Iraq polls

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Friday, a decision by Iraq’s electoral commission to approve an updated voter list for Kirkuk sparked controversy just weeks before national elections, prompting calls for judicial intervention to prevent what Turkmen leaders describe as a breach of electoral law.

Earlier this week, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) endorsed the final audit of Kirkuk’s voter registry, adopting the revised list as the official basis for the November 11, 2025 parliamentary elections. The move followed months of technical reviews and was approved unanimously by the commission’s council.

Turkmen leader Hasan Turan stated that the decision violates both Iraqi law and a binding Supreme Court ruling. “Holding elections in Kirkuk using the updated list instead of the verified one is a clear legal violation,” Turan told Shafaq News, urging the judiciary to “ensure transparent and lawful elections.”

The voter registry in Kirkuk has long been one of Iraq’s most disputed electoral files, seen as a reflection of the province’s delicate demographic balance. Political disagreements over the list—linking voter eligibility to ethnic identity—have repeatedly delayed elections since 2005.

Kirkuk will elect 12 lawmakers to Iraq’s 329-seat parliament, with 252 candidates, including 73 women, vying for seats. Kurdish parties are fielding a unified list, while Arab and Turkmen factions remain divided, heightening competition in the multi-ethnic province.

Analysts say IHEC’s move could either stabilize or further polarize Kirkuk’s political scene. “Approving an audited list may help restore trust in the process after years of disputes,” electoral expert Ali Khaled told Shafaq News, “but resistance from key groups could reignite tensions.”

Kirkuk, one of Iraq’s most diverse and contested provinces, has long been at the center of Arab, Kurdish, and Turkmen rivalries. Control of the oil-rich province shifted back to the federal government in 2017 following the Kurdish independence referendum, leaving lasting disputes over governance, security, and representation.

Read more: Kirkuk’s 2025 elections: Unresolved identities, fragile alliances, and a race for control