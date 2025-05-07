Iraqi Arab figures in Kirkuk announce new alliance

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a new cross-sectarian political alliance was launched in Kirkuk with the goal of “rehabilitating the standing of the Arab component.”

The official in the National Resolution Alliance (Al-Hasm), Yaseen Al-Obaidi, told Shafaq News that the initiative was formed in coordination with the Arab Advisory Council and several leaders from the Arab Council, along with a group of active national forces.

He called on academic, tribal, political, social, and cultural stakeholders concerned with the Arab community’s future in Kirkuk to join the effort.

“This project aims to reclaim independent Arab decision-making and restore public trust in political participation, after years of disillusionment that led many citizens to boycott elections,” he said.