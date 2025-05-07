Kirkuk’s ballot grows: Nine groups enter Iraq’s 2025 race

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Kirkuk has registered nine political entities to compete in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced Wednesday.

IHEC's media officer, Ali Abbas, told Shafaq News that five political parties and four independent candidates have completed the registration process so far, noting that the number of eligible voters in Kirkuk stands at approximately 1.2 million, with this figure likely to increase as the registration and verification processes continue.

Nearly 29 million Iraqis are eligible to vote in the November 11 elections, with about 66 political parties registered to date, based on IHEC data. Registration remains open until May 14.