Joint Operations Command announces elimination of key ISIS cell in Saladin

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced, on Saturday, the successful elimination of a significant terrorist cell in Saladin governorate, following two airstrikes targeting ISIS hideouts in the region.

According to a statement by the Command, "The Iraqi National Intelligence Service, in collaboration with the Counter-Terrorism Service, conducted a precision operation based on accurate intelligence and enhanced reconnaissance efforts by the targeting cell of the Joint Operations Command in the Balkana Mountains, within the Tuz Khurmatu district, eastern Saladin operations sector."

The statement detailed, "The operatives of these agencies carried out surveillance and tracking operations of terrorist hideouts in the aforementioned area, encircling a key terrorist cell in this sector. In coordination with the brave Iraqi Air Force, two airstrikes were executed using F-16 aircraft, which targeted the tunnel and other hideouts, resulting in the deaths of all members of the terrorist cell. Preliminary information estimates that seven terrorists were killed, including a high-ranking leader."

ISIS continues to pose a significant threat in Iraq, presenting challenges through insurgency tactics and targeting security forces.

Despite military setbacks, ISIS militants have adapted, forming small, elusive squads that operate in remote and rugged terrain, making it challenging for security forces to conduct effective search and clearance operations.