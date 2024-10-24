Iraqi forces kill 9 terrorists including 7 suicide bombers in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced that nine "terrorists" were killed, including seven suicide bombers, during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Rutba, in Al-Anbar province.

In a statement, JOC said that “fighters from Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) conducted a successful airborne raid followed by intense combat in the Kaarah desert area, north of Rutba. The operation resulted in the killing of nine terrorists, including seven suicide bombers, and the destruction of their weapons, equipment, and logistical supplies.”

The statement added that the surprise operation was supported by air and technical assistance from the international coalition and coordinated with the Joint Operations Command. It noted that the operation is ongoing as security forces continue to sweep the area for remaining threats.