Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks Israeli positions with drones in Tiberias and Golan Heights

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Friday that it has successfully attacked three targets in Tiberias and the occupied Golan Heights using drones.

In a statement, the group reported, "Our fighters conducted three separate operations targeting locations in the Golan and Tiberias on our occupied lands using drones."

The announcement follows an attack on Thursday when the Iraqi Resistance targeted a site in southern Israel with a drone, which it claimed had "advanced capabilities used for the first time."

The ongoing conflict in the region has seen increasing tensions, with militant groups from Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon ramping up their operations against Israeli targets “in solidarity with the Palestinian movement and people.”