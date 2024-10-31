IRI claims drone attacks on three "vital" Israeli sites

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI) group announced, on Thursday, that it attacked three "vital" Israeli targets in the Golan Heights, as well as in southern and northern Israel, according to a statement.

In separate statements, the group said its fighters targeted “a key site” in the Golan Heights with a drone strike, and a second drone attack targeted another Israeli site in Acre. Later, a third statement said a military target in southern Israel was also struck using drones.

The group published on their Telegram channel videos showing the moment the drones were launched.

The statements explained that these operations are part of the group’s commitment to "resisting the occupation" and response to “the massacres perpetrated by the occupying entity [Israel] against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

Israel did not comment on the attacks.

IRI is an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups. It includes many Shiite groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Ansarallah al-Awfiya, all of which are designated by Washington as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.