Iraqi Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Israeli military target in Golan heights

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Sunday that it launched a drone attack on an Israeli military target in the Golan Heights.

In a statement, the group said, "Our fighters attacked a military target in the occupied Golan Heights early this morning using drones."

“The operations against enemy strongholds will continue with increasing intensity."

On Saturday, the group also struck a "vital" Israeli target in the same area.

Since October 7, 2023, Iran has ramped up its support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, intensifying military actions in the region. Iranian-aligned groups began attacking US military bases in Iraq and Syria shortly after the Gaza war erupted, with strikes escalating as Israel's offensive against Lebanon unfolded.

In the past two weeks, Israeli operations in Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of more than 2,000 people, further intensifying regional tensions.

In response to increasing attacks from Iraq, Israel has issued a stern warning. "We are closely monitoring the threats coming from Iraq and gathering intelligence," Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated. "We will do what is necessary."