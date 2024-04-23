Iraqi warplanes target ISIS hideout in Diyala

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command reported, on Tuesday, that Iraqi warplanes conducted an airstrike targeting an ISIS site in the Hamrin Mountains range in Diyala governorate.

The Command stated that F16 aircraft carried out "precise airstrikes on ISIS hideouts in the Hamrin Mountains range/ Diyala Operations Command area at 0810 hours this morning."

According to the statement, "This successful strike resulted in the killing of several militants."

Ultraconservative Sunni ISIS emerged in the early 2000s with the sole aim of establishing a caliphate, or Islamic state, governed by strict Sharia law.

It gained global attention for its brutal tactics, including mass executions, kidnappings, and the persecution of minorities.

At its peak, ISIS controlled significant territories in Iraq and Syria, but military efforts by various international coalitions, including the United States and local forces, have significantly weakened the group.

Despite territorial losses, ISIS remains a threat through its global network of sympathizers and affiliates, engaging in terrorist activities worldwide.