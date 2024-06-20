Iraqi security forces dismantle ISIS cell in Saladin, Diyala

Shafaq News / A security source from the Saladin Police reported, on Thursday, that a three-member ISIS cell was dismantled in the Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood in central Tikrit.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the successful arrests were made possible through precise intelligence gathering and surveillance, leading to the capture of the cell, which is considered part of ISIS's dormant network.

The detained individuals have been transferred to a secure location for interrogation and legal action, as per the source.

In related operations, a unit from the Ninth Emergency Regiment launched a joint security mission, including patrols and sweeps along the banks of the Al-Azim River and the border areas adjacent to Diyala governorate.

The source explained that both day and night ambushes were set up to monitor movement and track any potential ISIS cells in the region.

These measures are part of ongoing efforts by security forces to combat terrorism and secure the border areas between Saladin and Diyala, ensuring stability and safety for the residents in these regions.