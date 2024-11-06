Iraqi provincial council leaders call for adopting al-Sistani’s commandments as national roadmap

Shafaq News/ In their second conference on Wednesday, Iraq's provincial council leaders called for the adoption of recommendations recently issued by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the country’s leading Shia cleric, suggesting these be used as a strategic roadmap for Iraq’s governance.

Said recommendations came following al-Sistani's meeting with the UN Secretary-General's representative in Iraq, Mohammed al-Hassan.

Held in the holy city of Karbala, the conference gathered council heads from Iraq’s provinces that are not organized in a region, along with Ahmed al-Fatlawi, the General Coordinator for Provincial Affairs. Participants emphasized the importance of such conferences in unifying approaches to collaboration with both Parliament and the federal government to develop comprehensive solutions that serve Iraq’s interests.

The conference issued several key recommendations, notably “stressing the urgency of passing or amending the current Provincial Law to expand administrative and financial powers in line with local governance principles.”

The statement concluded with a call for “increased provincial budget support to better meet citizens’ essential service needs.” Attendees underscored the importance of political stability at the local level as a prerequisite for effective governance, urging political blocs to prioritize this objective for the welfare of Iraq’s citizens.

In a recent statement, the Iraqi armed group Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), responded to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s call to restrict weapons to state control, clarifying that this directive does not apply to resistance factions. According to Kata'ib leader Abbas al-Zaidi, the Marja'iya (religious authority), led by al-Sistani, has always supported Iraq's political stability and independence, laying the groundwork for the country’s democratic processes. He emphasized that the legitimacy of resistance groups stems from religious backing, particularly from early fatwas permitting armed resistance against occupation forces.

Al-Zaidi further stated that resistance against foreign occupation is sanctioned by both divine and international laws, making it a personal obligation for all Muslims in occupied regions. He asserted that resistance factions continue to align with other fronts, such as in Gaza and Lebanon, under the principle of “unity of fronts.”

Al-Sistani's recent guidance included seven stability factors for Iraq, stressing the importance of national unity, resistance to foreign interference, and restricting arms to state control as part of Iraq's path toward stability and prosperity. His influence as a spiritual leader has been a steadying force for Iraq, with his moral authority shaping the country's democratic principles since the U.S. invasion in 2003.

In a rare and impactful statement, Al-Sistani has issued a seven-point roadmap aimed at guiding Iraq toward security, stability, and independence. He urged Iraqis to learn from past mistakes and establish governance based on competence, law enforcement, and anti-corruption measures, while emphasizing the need to limit arms solely to the state.

Analysts view al-Sistani’s message as a call for decisive action among Iraq’s political elite. Political expert Ihsan Al-Shammari noted that “al-Sistani’s guidance signaled a lack of confidence in Iraq’s current government and served as a warning about unchecked militancy and foreign interference.” In response, some factions aligned with the Coordination Framework have pledged to adhere to his vision.

Furthermore, al-Sistani’s statement marked a clear separation between his spiritual authority and the military agendas of armed factions, aiming to prevent the exploitation of his previous calls for resistance. Political analyst Ahmed Al-Yasiri observed that “al-Sistani’s message underscores his commitment to a non-political, humanitarian role, emphasizing national integrity and rejecting foreign manipulation.”

In a pointed reminder of his past stance, al-Sistani referenced his 2014 fatwa against ISIS, clarifying that his calls for national defense should not be misused to justify armed groups acting independently of the state.