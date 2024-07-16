Iraqi police arrest drug dealers in Kirkuk and Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi police arrested drug dealers in Kirkuk and Baghdad governorates.

"The arrest in Kirkuk was executed based on intelligence information and a precise ambush." a source told Shafaq News Agency.

The dealers possessed a large quantity of crystal narcotics.

Earlier today, another security source confirmed the arrest of an individual north of Baghdad on charges of drug trafficking, possessing approximately 90 kg of crystal narcotics.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces surrounded a store in the Utafiyah area in Baghdad to arrest the drug dealer, based on accurate intelligence information.

Iraq's drug problem has reached critical levels, with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) identifying the country as a major transit route for illegal drugs. Iraq's 3,637-kilometer border with Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Turkiye makes it a key conduit for drug flow between Southwest Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, and Europe.