Iraqi parliament ousts head of state media network

Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body on Sunday voted to remove Nabil Jassim from his position as head of the Iraqi Media Network (IMN), the state-run broadcaster.

Jassim's dismissal followed a parliamentary inquiry on February 13 where lawmakers grilled him on mismanagement allegations. The session concluded with a vote of no confidence in his responses.

"The speaker of the parliament approved a request to include a vote on relieving Nabil Jassim of his duties as head of the IMN," a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency reported. "Those present in the parliament voted for his removal."

Independent lawmaker Raid Maliki, who initially filed the motion to question Jassim, subsequently requested a vote of no confidence.

"I submitted a request to the acting speaker of parliament, backed by signatures from other members, to hold a vote of no confidence in Nabil Jassim and remove him from his position," Maliki told Shafaq News Agency on February 24.