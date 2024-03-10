Iraqi parliament ousts head of state media network
Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body on Sunday voted to remove Nabil Jassim from his position as head of the Iraqi Media Network (IMN), the state-run broadcaster.
Jassim's dismissal followed a parliamentary inquiry on February 13 where lawmakers grilled him on mismanagement allegations. The session concluded with a vote of no confidence in his responses.
"The speaker of the parliament approved a request to include a vote on relieving Nabil Jassim of his duties as head of the IMN," a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency reported. "Those present in the parliament voted for his removal."
Independent lawmaker Raid Maliki, who initially filed the motion to question Jassim, subsequently requested a vote of no confidence.
"I submitted a request to the acting speaker of parliament, backed by signatures from other members, to hold a vote of no confidence in Nabil Jassim and remove him from his position," Maliki told Shafaq News Agency on February 24.
Jassim's removal has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the decision and others viewing it as politically motivated.