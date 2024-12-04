Iraqi parliament Finance Committee proposes raising retirement age to 63 years

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament's Finance Committee submitted a proposal to amend the Unified Retirement Law, raising the retirement age from 60 to 63 years.

In an official document addressed to the parliamentary presidency, the committee stated: "Pursuant to the provisions of Article 60/Second of the Constitution and Article 87/First of the Parliament's Internal Regulations No. (1) of 2022, we kindly request the inclusion of the proposed Second Amendment to the Unified Retirement Law No. (9) of 2014 (as amended) in the parliamentary agenda for its first reading in accordance with the adopted procedural norms."

In its previous session in 2019, Parliament had voted to amend the retirement law, specifically the provision lowering the retirement age from 63 to 60 years. This change sparked significant controversy among a segment of government employees.