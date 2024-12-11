Kurdistan salary crisis persists, MP calls for “serious” action

Shafaq News/ The issue of funding salaries for employees in the Kurdistan Region remains unresolved, while most Kurdish families are facing difficult circumstances due to the delay in salary payments, MP announced, on Wednesday.

The member of the Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News, "Most families in the Kurdistan Region rely on salaries, and unfortunately, this issue remains unresolved fundamentally, despite the Federal Court's ruling."

He added that Baghdad disbursed salaries for October earlier this month, but funding for November has yet to be released, noting that “the issue requires serious action from decision-makers to end the crisis and ensure timely salary disbursements.”

In February 2024, Iraq’s Federal Court ruled that Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Kurdistan Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, must ensure salary payments without delay. However, implementation has faced obstacles.