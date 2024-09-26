Iraqi paramilitary group threatens UAE, calls it "advanced Israeli base"

Shafaq News/ A leader of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group threatened to attack the United Arab Emirates if a future full-blown war breaks out in the Middle East, branding the Gulf nation as an "advanced base" for Israel.

Abu Alaa al-Walaei, the group's secretary-general, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that “the Islamic resistance in Iraq views the UAE as the advanced base of the Zionist entity in the Gulf and the primary target of resistance fire if a full-scale war breaks out."

Al-Walaei warned that "missiles and drones of the Islamic resistance in Iraq, which have now reached deep into the Zionist entity, could easily strike the alternative locations of the usurping entity in the region."

His comments came shortly after the UAE's Defense Ministry announced that four soldiers had died during a munitions transfer operation.

In a statement, the ministry said, "The four soldiers who were announced killed on Tuesday died during missions related to the transfer of ammunition." Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, led a delegation to offer condolences to the families, adding the soldiers died “while carrying out tasks of transferring some ammunition within one of the camps in the country.”