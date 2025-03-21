Iraqi official criticized for urging slaughter of FMD-infected livestock

Shafaq News/ On Friday, veterinary professionals, local activists, and social media users in Iraq sharply criticized a member of the Nineveh Provincial Council after he called on farmers to slaughter livestock infected with foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

A video circulating online shows Mohammed Arif Al-Shabaki urging owners of infected animals to bring them to slaughterhouses, prompting accusations of encouraging violations of veterinary health protocols. Bloggers described the remarks as “clear incitement,” while experts warned the call could “exacerbate the outbreak and weaken containment efforts.”

The backlash comes as Nineveh grapples with a growing outbreak of FMD, which has killed hundreds of animals and led authorities to impose a week-long quarantine on 22 cattle farms, primarily in the Kokjali area east of Mosul.

The crisis has also fueled public anger over alleged corruption in livestock import procedures. Council member Muadh Haji told Shafaq News that “corruption and bribery were the main causes behind the spread of the disease,” pointing to smuggling through several checkpoints, including the Shaheed Subhan crossing at the Mosul–Erbil entrance.

In response to the outbreak, the province’s Health and Agriculture Committee issued a series of recommendations, including a ban on livestock entry until veterinary authorities release a clear epidemiological assessment. The committee also called for stricter enforcement of animal health laws and additional support for the veterinary hospital—covering vaccines, medicines, mobile teams, and staffing.

Other recommendations included official supervision of refrigerated meat transport, compensation for affected farmers, and land allocation for temporary slaughterhouses under the oversight of local authorities.