Iraqi lawmakers weigh early elections amid stalemate

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmakers may push to dissolve Parliament and call for early elections if the legislative stalemate persists, independent MP Hussein Al-Saabari said on Sunday.

Al-Saabari told Shafaq News that repeated failures to meet quorum have crippled parliamentary functions, creating a legislative and oversight crisis. He and other MPs have urged Speaker Mahmood Al-Mashhadani to consider early elections -constitutionally set for October 2025, warning that if the deadlock continues, they will move to collect signatures to dissolve Parliament.

This is not the first time early elections were waved over Parliament deadlock. In February, Majid Shankali, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc warned that the persistent quorum failures are prompting concerns that early elections could become inevitable.