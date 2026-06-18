Iraqi lawmaker reveals pensions for terrorism suspects

Shafaq News- Babil

The family of an al-Qaeda leader from Babil province has been receiving a pension through Iraq's Martyrs Foundation for the past 15 years, an Iraqi lawmaker claimed on Thursday.

Haider Mohammed Kazem al-Mutairi published documents that, according to him, show the individual was registered as a "martyr," and identify four other individuals from the same province accused of terrorism whose decisions were later revoked. A review committee within the Martyrs Foundation continues to examine the file.

In 2024, a Babil lawmaker told Shafaq News that five terrorists in the province were receiving pensions through the foundation. In 2021, the commander of al-Anbar Operations Command stated that more than 800 terrorists and suicide bombers were benefiting from payments linked to the al-Anbar Martyrs Association.

Established in 2006, the Martyrs Foundation is the official institution responsible for supporting the families of victims of the Baath Party’s crimes, as well as the martyrs and wounded of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and other victims of terrorism.