Iraq nabs five wanted terror suspects

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi military intelligence forces arrested five people wanted on terrorism charges during security operations across Diyala, Kirkuk and Nineveh provinces, the Military Intelligence Directorate disclosed on Friday.

The security campaign involved units from the 1st and 8th divisions, the 14th Infantry Division and the 23rd Commando Division.

The five detainees were wanted under previous judicial arrest warrants issued in accordance with Article 4/1 of Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Law.

Last month, Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) detained 301 suspects in eight security and criminal cases. Those arrested included 26 people accused of terrorism-related offenses, 57 suspected drug traffickers and dealers, 101 individuals accused of blackmail and threats, and 41 suspects charged with fraud and financial scams.