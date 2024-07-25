Iraqi lawmaker: Personal Status Law aligns with Constitution amid ongoing debate

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Mohammed Al-Khafaji, a member of the parliamentary legal committee, stated that the controversial Personal Status Law aligns with the Iraqi Constitution.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Al-Khafaji said, "It is unacceptable to address the comments on amending the Personal Status Law inconsistently."

"The first reading of the Personal Status Law will occur next session, considering all amendment proposals," he added.

On Wednesday, a member of the Iraqi Parliament reported that political differences among the members have delayed the Parliament’s session, scheduled to read several important laws, including the Personal Status and the General Amnesty Laws.

Furthermore, the Iraqi Communist Party warned against voting on the draft amendment to the Personal Status Law, calling it “a reinforcement of sectarianism.”