Iraqi Parliament passes Staffing Law changes, removes Personal Status amendment

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament approved amendments to the Staffing Law for State Employees, while the Presidency of the Council withdrew the Legal Committee's proposed amendment to the Personal Status Law.

The Media Department of the Iraqi Parliament announced that the session, chaired by Acting Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi and attended by 194 deputies, included a vote on the draft twenty-first amendment to Staffing Law No. 25 of 1960 and a decision to remove the "controversial" Personal Status Law amendment from the agenda due to political disagreements.

Moreover, the Council started the first reading of the draft Service and Retirement Law for Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Karim Aliwi al-Muhammadi, head of the Iraqi Parliament's Security And Defense Committee, told Shafaq News Agency that "this law honors the PMF sacrifices and ensures they receive all their rights."