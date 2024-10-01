Iraqi forces dismantle rocket Launch pad in western Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces dismantled a launch pad carrying three rockets ready for firing early Tuesday in western Baghdad, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the launch pad was located in an abandoned area in the Al-Ameriya district and was successfully disarmed by security forces.

Earlier, a security source reported to Shafaq News that three rockets had been fired at the US Victoria military base at Baghdad International Airport. One rocket landed near the base, another hit the headquarters of the second regiment of the Counter-Terrorism Service, and the third landed near the civilian airport runway.

The source added that the rockets were launched from the Al-Ameriya district. The base's missile defense system was activated in response to the attack.

The incident comes amid growing concerns that the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon could escalate to involve the so-called “Axis of Resistance,” which includes Islamic resistance in Iraq (IRI). These groups have publicly declared full solidarity with Hezbollah and expressed readiness to defend it.

In recent weeks, Iraqi resistance forces have intensified their strikes against Israel, targeting "vital assets" in Haifa, Eilat, and central Israel using swarms of drones and Arqab missiles.