Iraqi farmers embrace hydroponics to enhance agricultural sustainability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi farmers are adopting hydroponics as a game-changing solution to reduce their dependence on erratic weather conditions and cope with the challenges of high temperatures and desert environments. This innovative method allows them to grow plants without soil, using nutrient-rich water solutions to enhance their production efficiency and quality.

A recent report from the United Nations Development Program in Iraq, followed by Shafaq News Agency, praises hydroponics as a sustainable way of food cultivation. By switching from traditional soil-based farming to water-based systems, this technique ensures year-round agricultural activity and minimizes the impact of adverse weather conditions on crops, offering a promising resource for Iraq's agricultural sector.

The report states that agriculture is a key sector in addressing food problems and creating employment opportunities, especially in rural areas. Hydroponics has the potential to combat environmental degradation and water scarcity, proving to be a good solution for sustainable food production. By growing plants without soil and using nutrient-rich water solutions, hydroponics saves water, a precious resource in Iraq. It also enables year-round cultivation, reducing dependence on seasonal weather patterns and mitigating the impact of extreme temperatures and desert conditions on crop yields.

Empowering farmers in Iraq

To tackle pressing agricultural and environmental issues, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) launched a capacity-building program in the Shirqat region. The aim is to equip farmers with the knowledge and skills needed to implement hydroponic systems effectively, promoting agricultural productivity and economic prosperity while addressing Iraq's specific needs.

Ahmed Turki Nayef, one of the program beneficiaries, is a farmer from Al-Shirqat, a historically important town north of Baiji in Salah al-Din governorate. Al-Shirqat is crossed by the Tigris River, which divides the city in two and has numerous farms on its banks. Surrounded by hills and with a fertile plain suitable for agriculture, Al-Shirqat serves as an important agricultural hub from which various crops and produce are exported to neighboring cities. The presence of the river also ensures a vital supply of drinking water for the city's residents.

Innovative techniques that require less water

As one of the participants in the modern agriculture and sustainability technology courses in Shirqat, Ahmed embarked on a transformative journey. He learned about the latest agricultural practices, including fixed sprinkler farming, distillation-based agriculture, and hydroponics. With his newly acquired knowledge, Ahmed started his first experiment using modern farming techniques on his small plot of land. But his ambitions go far beyond this: he has a vision of a model agricultural project that encompasses the entire agricultural land of Salah al-Din and beyond.

Using drip farming, Ahmed has achieved remarkable success in growing winter crops such as barley and wheat, as well as a variety of vegetables such as onions, garlic, celery, and chard. He also tried hydroponics and successfully grew strawberries and ornamental plants, highlighting the efficiency and productivity of this method.

Building knowledge for a sustainable future

Ahmed is proud of his achievements, especially in promoting modern agricultural practices among his colleagues. He emphasizes the economic benefits and better product quality that can be achieved through modern methods and advocates eliminating outdated practices. Ahmed thanks the United Nations for facilitating the training course, which has helped him advance towards realizing his agricultural ambitions.

Ahmed said, "These trainings have helped me realize part of my dreams, as I have started advising all farmers to abandon the old and traditional methods and replace them with modern methods to ensure the economic aspect, as well as the product and its good quality with the least possible effort and cost. I advise everyone to cultivate through irrigation and distillation for its quality and economy, not to mention avoiding the problems of traditional agriculture."