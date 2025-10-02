Iraqi capital wins bid to host Expo Garden 2029

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad has been chosen to host Expo Garden 2029 after winning a vote Thursday at the 77th Annual Congress of the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) in Ghent, Belgium.

According to a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s media office, the decision followed Iraq’s submission of a comprehensive proposal and an AIPH delegation’s assessment of Baghdad’s readiness. The Iraqi capital won the bid over competing proposals from Thailand, Malaysia, Argentina, and Australia.

Al-Sudani praised the Iraqi team that spearheaded the campaign, noting they had “worked for a year and a half to secure Baghdad’s selection.”

Hosting Expo Garden 2029, the statement added, is expected to promote sustainable development, reinforce Iraq’s climate commitments, and elevate its global profile in tourism, environmental performance, and regional cooperation, while drawing millions of visitors to what is considered the world’s second-largest international gathering after the World Cup.

It said that the exhibition will showcase environmental, cultural, and entertainment programs that highlight Iraq’s heritage and ecological diversity, pointing out that al-Sudani has directed all ministries and institutions to begin immediate preparations to meet international standards for the event.