Iraqi cabinet moves to protect archaeological sites following Shafaq News report

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities announced that the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers is intensifying on-site efforts to address encroachments on archaeological sites. This follows a Shafaq News report highlighting the neglect and lack of development in the country’s historic locations and calls for protective measures.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Culture, “the Prime Minister's Advisor for Tourism, Antiquities, and Expatriates, Omar Al-Alawi, accompanied Ali Obaid Shalgham, head of the General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage, in a field visit to the ancient city of Babil to assess current preservation efforts and observe the extent of encroachments.”

The ministry indicated that “this visit is in line with a decree from the Cabinet, establishing a high-level committee to address infringements, particularly in restricted zones like Sinjar and Zwer Al-Gharbi. Following the visit, a detailed report on the encroachments was submitted to the prime minister for further action.”

A Shafaq News report late last month revealed that Iraq has around 18,000 archaeological sites, of which only 10% have been explored, while the sector remains largely neglected.

Fadhil Al-Badrani, Deputy Minister of Culture, noted that the ministry is actively engaged in excavation efforts and enforcing the Archaeological Protection Law against violators.

He stressed that the ministry has a comprehensive plan to convert key sites into tourist attractions, aiming to attract both domestic and international visitors. This includes restorations at sites such as the Ziggurat (Great Ziggurat) of Ur in Dhi Qar province and Babil’s historical remnants, where new infrastructure and amenities are being established.

Mohammad Ouda al-Obaidi, President of the Iraqi Tourist Guides Syndicate, pointed out that “Iraq’s vast and diverse archaeological heritage remains largely untapped compared to other countries that depend on this sector for economic support.”

Meanwhile, academic expert Mohammad Al-Rubaie emphasized “the need for community awareness programs to discourage local residents from disturbing archaeological sites and recommended technical studies and financial investments to ensure precise site identification and prevent further encroachments.”