Iraq’s Samarra: Italian archaeologists begin survey of key sites

Shafaq News/ A specialized Italian archaeological team has begun surveying “important” archaeological sites south of Samarra, Iraq’s Saladin Province, a source from the provincial Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage reported on Wednesday.

“The team’s tasks include surveying and documenting several archaeological sites from various civilizations, which could uncover significant historical information about these locations,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

A group of archaeologists from the provincial directorate, along with several archaeological researchers, joined the Italian mission team from the University of Bologna, led by Nicolò Marchetti, in the survey process.

"The mission also oversaw the training of several archaeological staff in survey techniques and site documentation to ensure their protection,” the source added.

About the City

Samarra Archaeological City, located 130 km north of Baghdad, was once a powerful capital of the Abbasid Caliphate, ruling over territories from Tunisia to Central Asia in the 9th century. Spanning 41.5 km north to south and showcasing exceptional architectural and artistic innovations, it remains largely unexcavated—80% of the site still awaits exploration.

Samarra is the only surviving Abbasid capital with its original layout, preserving stunning mosques such as the Great Mosque of Samarra and the Malwiya Mosque, iconic spiral minarets, palaces like the Caliphal Palace (Qasr al-Khalifa) and al-Ja'fari, and unique ceramic styles such as Lustre Ware.

The city stands as a remarkable example of Islamic architecture and city planning, notably with the Great Mosque and its iconic spiral minaret. Although it suffered from later occupation and some damage, the area's integrity remains largely intact, offering a glimpse into the grandeur of the Abbasid empire. Restoration efforts have followed international standards, aiming to preserve the historical value of the city.