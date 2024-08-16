Iraqi border guard official suspended for controversial flag incident in Jordan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Border Guard Command announced the suspension of a personnel member who caused diplomatic embarrassment between Iraq and Jordan by insisting on raising the Iraqi flag in a classroom in Jordan.

According to a statement from the command, social media circulated a video showing an Iraqi Border Guard member requesting to raise the Iraqi flag inside a classroom in Jordan. The statement clarified that these training courses are part of international aid and are designed to enhance the capabilities of border guards. These courses are held in Jordan and do not require the presence of the Iraqi flag inside the Jordanian military and training institution.

The statement continued, "The Iraqi flag is raised only at the graduation of the course. Additionally, phones are prohibited within the training institution. The personnel member brought his phone in violation of the institution’s rules and collaborated with a colleague to film the incident. The video was then sent to his brother for personal gain and social media fame, contrary to the Iraqi officer in charge of the course. This caused embarrassment between the Iraqi Border Guard Command and the training institutions in Jordan, leading to the suspension of important courses."

The statement also mentioned that the Ministry of Interior has established a disciplinary board to investigate the incident, and the personnel member has been placed under suspension pending the investigation.