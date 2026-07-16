Iraqi armed group offers $10 million reward for killing Trump

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Thursday a $10 million reward for anyone who kills US President Donald Trump or allocates or directs the reward to an individual, group, entity, or institution.

In a statement, the group said it offered the reward following what it described as Trump's "boasting" about his role in the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and former Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. “The money had been collected through donations from its members and supporters.”

During a meeting at the White House with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Trump referred to his role in the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis. Al-Zaidi responded that the incident had taken place before he entered politics.

Separately, the family Al-Muhandis said on Wednesday that Trump's remarks mentioning Soleimani and al-Muhandis "clearly show his fear," criticizing the Iraqi prime minister's response during the White House meeting. "Whoever distances himself from his country's honorable past severs his connection to the roots of his nation, and whoever's past is marked by falsehood is not worthy of leading the future."