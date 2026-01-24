Iraqi alliances back al-Maliki bid, reject Sunni council stance

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Al-Hasm and Al-Azm alliances, two prominent Sunni political blocs, on Saturday backed the nomination of former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki for the premiership, distancing themselves from a statement by the National Political Council that cautioned against repeating past leadership experiences.

Al-Hasm, led by Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi, said the statement circulated in the name of the umbrella body bringing together Sunni parties represented in parliament “does not represent the council’s position and does not reflect the views of all its members,” adding, “It did not result from a consensus and instead expressed the views of specific parties only.”

