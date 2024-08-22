Iraqi airstrike targets ISIS logistical hideout in Diyala, killing cell members

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the General Military Intelligence Directorate announced that Iraqi warplanes conducted an airstrike targeting an ISIS cell in Diyala governorate, in northeastern Iraq.

The Directorate stated, “F-16 aircraft successfully carried out the strike at 7:00 AM, targeting a hideout in the Hamrin Mountains within the Diyala operations area.”

“The operation resulted in the death of the terrorist cell members and the destruction of the hideout, including a fuel tank, munitions, and logistical supplies,” it added.

“The hideout was used to provide logistical support to ISIS operatives.”

Despite losing much of its territorial control, ISIS remains a significant threat in Syria and Iraq, with an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters, half of whom are fighters, according to a UN report. The group continues to pose a severe risk due to its history of brutal attacks and ongoing recruitment efforts.