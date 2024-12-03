Iraqi airport returns Chinese traveler over Israeli visa

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a Chinese passenger was returned to his departure airport after authorities at Kirkuk International Airport discovered that his passport contained an Israeli visa.

According to an informed security source, the airport's passport control department, led by Brigadier General Saad al-Tamimi, conducted routine checks on passengers arriving from an international flight. “The Chinese traveler was found to hold a visa issued by Israel.”

The source told Shafaq News that the passport control department decided to deny the passenger entry and instructed him to return to the airport from which he arrived, as Israeli visas are not recognized by Iraqi authorities and are prohibited from being dealt with in any form.

Notably, Iraq and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations. Iraq does not recognize Israel as a legitimate state. Consequently, Israeli passports are invalid for entry into Iraq. Under the law, Iraqi citizens and companies are forbidden from visiting Israel.

There are also no direct flights between Israel and Iraq.