Iraqi, Turkish presidents discuss bilateral ties, water issues, and regional security

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Baghdad on Monday to discuss a range of issues, including the economy, water security, and regional stability, according to a statement from the Iraqi presidency's media office.

According to the Iraqi presidency media office, the two leaders underscored the need for closer cooperation to address security challenges, water management, and economic development.

They also discussed ways to enhance border security and tackle climate change and environmental issues.

Erdogan's visit comes at a time of heightened regional tension, with the ongoing conflict in Gaza threatening to expand onto the Middle East. "Both presidents called for an end to aggression in Gaza and urged international support for the Palestinian cause, advocating for humanitarian aid and a peaceful resolution to the crisis."

The expanded talks, included high-ranking officials from both countries, touched upon issues of bilateral importance, such as trade, energy, and investment. President Rashid highlighted Iraq's desire to foster strong relations with Turkiye, while Erdogan reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq's fight against terrorism and its broader economic development.

"The two nations share a history and common interests," President Rashid stated, emphasizing the importance of addressing outstanding issues through dialogue and collaboration. He also pointed to Iraq's struggle with water shortages due to reduced flow from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and stressed the need for equitable water-sharing agreements.

Erdogan acknowledged Iraq's water needs and indicated Ankara's willingness to work through joint committees to find solutions. The Turkish President also expressed support for Iraq's ambitious Development Road project, which aims to connect the Gulf region with Europe via Turkiye, noting its potential to boost regional trade and economic growth.

In addition to water management, the leaders discussed security concerns. Rashid emphasized that "Iraq rejects any use of its territory for aggressive actions against neighboring countries, calling for mutual respect for national sovereignty."

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a commitment to strengthening ties and pursuing joint efforts for the betterment of their respective nations and the broader region.

The Turkish President began a rare visit to neighboring Iraq on Monday, aiming to reset rocky bilateral ties with a raft of deals covering energy, trade and security cooperation against Kurdish PKK militants.

Erdogan's long-awaited visit is the first by a Turkish leader since 2011 and follows years of strained relations as Ankara ramped up cross-border operations against PKK militants based in mountainous, mainly Kurdish northern Iraq.

"President Erdogan stated that Turkiye had expectations from Iraq in the battle with the PKK terrorist organization, that Iraq must eradicate all sorts of terror," the Turkish presidency said in a statement after Erdogan's talks with the Iraqi President.