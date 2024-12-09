Iraqi Sunni leaders stress importance of national reconciliation in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Sunni leaders stressed the need for enhanced national reconciliation in Syria, drawing lessons from Iraq’s post-2003 experience with terrorism.

In a meeting convened by Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, the leaders discussed the latest developments in Syria.

A statement from al-Mashhadani's office stated that the attendees expressed support for “a political process in Syria that is based on consensus among the country's diverse ethnic and religious groups.” They highlighted the importance of achieving security and stability in the neighboring nation.

The leaders expressed “optimism” about Syria's current trajectory, pointing out that “the forthcoming phase must focus on fostering social peace among Syria’s various communities.” They also stressed that “Syria should learn from Iraq’s experiences in confronting terrorism, with the leaders urging the country to avoid repeating similar mistakes.”

Participants further called for "justice, community reconciliation, and the promotion of national unity" as essential steps toward Syria’s long-term stability.

The meeting concluded with a call for regional and international cooperation to ensure “a better future for Syria,” and support the Syrian people in their efforts to build” a unified state that respects the rights and aspirations of all citizens while providing a safe and dignified life for all Syrians.”